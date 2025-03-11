Over 20 adults and children have been displaced after a fire at a Windsor Mill apartment complex Tuesday evening, officials said.

The Baltimore County Fire Department said 24 apartments were affected in the two-alarm blaze that broke out.

The Red Cross of National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region is helping the displaced residents and providing meals.

When crews arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the apartments in the 7400 block of Brixworth Court.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Firefighters reported that the fire was under control at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported.