Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a woman and a school bus Wednesday afternoon in Rossville.

The woman died after being struck by a school bus near Philadelphia and Ridge roads around 1:55 p.m., officials said.

The collision forced road closures in the industrial area, which includes a Royal Farms convenience store and several small businesses.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Baltimore County Police said.

No children were on the bus, and the driver was not injured, police said. The bus was not a Baltimore County Public School bus, officials said.

There have been nearly 30 fatal crashes in Baltimore County this year, according to the state Highway Safety Office, eight of which involved a pedestrian.