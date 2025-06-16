A 45-year-old woman was shot to death Monday morning in Odenton, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Officers responded around 10:15 a.m. to the 1800 block of Bucklina Avenue for reports of a shooting, Sgt. Chris Anderson, a department spokesman, said in an email.

Once there, officers found the woman, who appeared to be suffering from a single gunshot wound, Anderson said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not identify the woman Monday, nor did they say whether any suspects had been identified.

Anderson said detectives are investigating.