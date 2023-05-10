Residents file class action lawsuit over lead paint chips from TV Hill tower

Woodberry property owners have filed a class action lawsuit against the television stations that operate the iconic red candelabra tower in Television Hill and a contractor after work on the tower nearly a year ago rained lead paint chips down on the community.

The Maryland Department of the Environment last week sued Television Tower Inc. — the entity formed by WJZ-TV, WBAL-TV and WMAR-TV to operate the tower — and Nebraska-based Skyline Tower Painting Inc., accusing the companies of violating state law.

The 29-page class action suit alleges it was “foreseeable” to the two companies that hydro-blasting the tower, which stands high over Woodberry and neighboring communities in Northwest Baltimore, could send lead paint chips into the air.

The lawsuit seeks class representation for all property owners located within a 4,000-foot radius of the tower, which may amount to 300 property owners, according to the complaint.

Describing the corporations’ conduct as negligent and suitable for liability, the plaintiffs are seeking $75,000 each in compensatory damages for “diminution of property value, loss of property appreciation, and lead paint chip and lead dust abatement.”

In its suit, the Maryland Department of the Environment is seeking financial penalties up to $25,000 per day for lead accreditation, lead abatement performance and hazardous waste violations, and up to $10,000 per day for solid waste, open dumping and nuisance creation violations, plus reimbursement for soil testing.

Skyline Tower Painting Inc., was contracted to remove paint from the iconic candelabra tower last year, and the state alleges the project “was carried out with little-to-no containment methods.” The company is not accredited in Maryland, according to the state’s complaint.

Woodberry residents raised concerns last year over the possibility of lead contamination in the soil and water after chips that came off the tower tested positive with an at-home kit. Inspectors from the state environmental department also tested the chips in the area known as TV Hill. It came back positive on June 2022.

“Lead is a dangerous neurotoxin that is poisonous, especially to children,” William “Billy” Murphy, one of the attorneys representing the Woodberry community, said in a press release. “That the TV Tower owners knew it contained lead paint yet hired an unaccredited contractor to power blast that paint off hundreds of feet in the air over folks’ homes is unconscionable. The Defendants in this case should have known better.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.