An 18-year-old faces first-degree murder charges after two men were found dead in Woodlawn earlier this year, Baltimore County Police announced on Tuesday.

Markie Cole was arrested in connection with the Jan. 11 deaths of Angel Price, 23, and Daryle Carter, 18.

That evening, officers responded to a call for cardiac arrest in the 3400 block of Aurora Lane around 7:30 p.m., where they found Price and Carter dead.

Police also found two young children at the scene, who were unharmed.

Cole is currently being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center.