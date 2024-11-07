A van crashed into a Harford County home Wednesday night, striking the house’s gas meter and igniting a fire that ripped through the house, causing much of the structure to crumble and killing two dogs.

The Bel Air Volunteer Fire Co., the Harford County Sheriff’s Office and other local departments responded to the home after a neighbor called 911, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The caller reported a vehicle crashed into the home.

When responders got to the scene, the driver of the vehicle had already fled, according to an investigation notice, but police officers were later able to identify the driver.

The driver has been cited with multiple traffic citations and additional criminal charges, Cristie Hopkins, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, said in an email. The 27-year-old driver turned himself in to the police early Thursday, she said.

The van that hit the home belonged to Town Group, a company that sells security systems, fire alarms and offers sprinkler maintenance and locksmith services. A Town Group representative said they have no comment at this time on the accident.

The driver was not working at the time of the crash and has an address on the same street as the home he crashed into, Hopkins said.

The Town Group vehicle that crashed into the Harford County home. (Office of the State Fire Marshal)

When the house caught on fire, no one was home, except for the two dogs, according to the state fire marshal’s office. One dog died in the fire. Firefighters were able to rescue a second dog, but it later died due to its injuries.

More than 30 firefighters were at the scene, and the fire took about 30 minutes to control, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

Several neighbors were evacuated at the time out of caution for the gas leak. Baltimore Gas and Electric Company crews later isolated the leak, allowing the neighbors to return to their homes.

The overall damage to the home’s structure is about $500,000, said Oliver Alkire, a state fire marshal’s office spokesperson. Within the home, about $150,000 worth of clothing, furniture and other contents were destroyed.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the agency that Oliver Alkire is a spokesperson for.