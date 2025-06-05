A “killer bee” buzzed around Akio Evans as he stood in the middle of Baltimore’s Greenmount West neighborhood, posing for a photo wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with a bold yellow and black bird with its wings shaped like the iconic Wu-Tang “W.”

Just before the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan is set to launch its final tour at CFB Bank Arena on Friday, Evans’ Baltimore Wu Bird design has returned to the spotlight. Evans introduced the Wu Bird in 2017, a nod to the city’s deep bird symbolism (Orioles, Ravens, Blue Jays) and undeniable charm reflected even in the “diamonds” in the city flag.

Evans said the comeback of the Baltimore Wu Bird ahead of the tour is like the moment of a killer bee (Wu-Tang reference) flying around him as he posed: serendipitous.

“A lot of the things that I create, because I’m creating with the pureness and the intentions of my heart, it might seem like it’s planned. But a lot of times, I lie to you not, it do not be planned,” Evans said.

The limited edition of 50 shirts and 30 tote bags that dropped last week sold out in under a week. But there is one fan who Evans made sure got the Wu Bird shirt first: Mayor Brandon Scott.

Evans gifted Scott the Baltimore Wu Bird shirt at the Scout Art Fair during Artscape in May.

“My man,” Scott said in the video, “You already know where I’m wearing it to.”

Evans said it was exciting to give the Baltimore Wu Bird shirt to the mayor, and he was grateful to see Scott’s reception. In the video, Scott suggests he will be wearing the shirt to the concert Friday. A representative from the mayor’s office confirmed Scott will be attending the show at CFG Bank Arena.

Evans is a fine art shoe muralist, creative director, film producer and native Baltimorean. His upbringing here, he said, and learning to make something out of nothing is how he’s built a career transforming wearable, everyday items into art. His shoe murals have been given to high-profile celebrities such as Usher and Kevin Hart and led to partnerships with brands including Timberland, Marvel and Starz.

Evans often parodies other logos and adds a Baltimore charm to it, namely the flag — he believes the city has one of the coolest. He said the Wu Bird, which Evans was familiar with growing up during the group’s rise, was easy because it’s yellow, and the city flag is black and yellow.

Evans works on making screen prints of his Wu Bird icon at his home studio. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The Baltimore Wu Bird returned this year as the centerpiece of a painting Evans displayed at the Scout Art Fair. The painting, titled “Bee More, Bmore,” is mixed media on canvas with honeycomb wrap, acrylic and vinyl. It was inspired by a call to action he heard at Artscape in 2015: “‘You have to be more, Bmore,’” Evans recollected.

The painting features pieces of glass that reflect bees under a layer of camouflage, which Evans believes represents freedom of expression, and a large bee swarming upon the black-eyed Susan, the Maryland state flower, that’s rooted in the city’s skyline.

“The bees are the artists and the teachers and the creatives that stay in Baltimore that pollinate the talent and the culture. … The honey is the people who grow into becoming something and being able to allow people to see Baltimore in a different light,” Evans said. “You don’t know how beautiful the hive is until you come to the city.”

Many in the hive will likely be buzzing with excitement Friday for the Wu-Tang tour kickoff, although Evans is undecided if he’ll go. The desire for the Baltimore Wu Bird shirts is there beyond the tour, Evans said, so he may release more.

Tickets for Wu-Tang Clan: The Final Chamber tour are available with prices ranging from $78 to $154. Hip-hop super duo Run the Jewels will be the opening act.