Maryland State Fair 2023

Hailee Logan, 4, of Baltimore, smiles for a portrait in her cat face paint at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)The Ferris wheel gets serviced by a staff member at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)A cow gives birth in the birthing center at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)Fair-goers enjoy themselves at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)Haley Cahill, 3, of Baltimore, lifts a hammer into the air during a strength game at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)Emily Vance, 8, of Carline, lays with her cow, Dorthy, at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)Thrill-seekers enjoy one of the many rides at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)Visitors pet a newborn pig in the birthing center at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)Fair-goers ride a swing at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)
Share this article via...