Maryland State Fair 2023

A look at the annual event’s opening weekend at the state fairgrounds in Lutherville-Timonium

Published 8/28/2023 4:35 p.m. EDT, Updated 8/28/2023 5:19 p.m. EDT

Emmanuel Sofowora, 12, of Baltimore hits a hard turn on a roller coaster at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Hailee Logan, 4, of Baltimore, smiles for a portrait in her cat face paint at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

The Ferris wheel gets serviced by a staff member at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

A cow gives birth in the birthing center at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Fair-goers enjoy themselves at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Haley Cahill, 3, of Baltimore, lifts a hammer into the air during a strength game at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Emily Vance, 8, of Carline, lays with her cow, Dorthy, at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Thrill-seekers enjoy one of the many rides at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Visitors pet a newborn pig in the birthing center at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Fair-goers ride a swing at the Maryland State Fair in Timonium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)