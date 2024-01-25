The sounds of protestors set up near the parking lot outside could be heard inside the courtroom at the District Court of Maryland for Harford County.

“No justice, no peace,” chanted about a half dozen advocates with Baltimore Safe Haven, a non-profit organization, a non-profit organization that provides social services and housing for LGBTQ people. Their voices sounded muffled from within the courtroom, yet filled with anger.

About 15 others who knew Meghan Lewis, a trans woman who was shot dead in December, waited near the courtroom where judge Kerwin Miller was supposed to hold a routine preliminary hearing for Brian Delen, the man arrested and charged in December in her death. Delen, who was released without bail, was charged with second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Delen told the police that Lewis thought she was misgendering her when he asked: “Are you waiting for food delivery, sir?” Delen was delivering food when the confrontation between the two occurred. Court documents say that Delen drove away and Lewis walked up to him in the parking lot of her condominium building. The dispute escalated, and Delen got out of his car and fired at Lewis, hitting her in the left abdomen. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The waiving of a preliminary hearing was routine, but the crowd in the court showed the passion Delen’s death has caused among her friends and the LGBTQ community.

Some who were there were not from Harford County, but knew her from social media, bonded by fandom for the Grateful Dead. Others were her neighbors or met her in a dog park. They were there because they wanted the court to know the community Lewis had left behind.

The judge’s decision to waive the preliminary hearing — within a minute — Iya Dammons raised her voice and admonished the judge.

“Shame on you, Harford County,” said Dammons, the executive director of Baltimore Safe Haven, said.

This story will be updated.