A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Maryland through Tuesday morning. Most areas will see 2 to 4 inches with far Western Maryland likely picking up between 3 to 6 inches.

Flurries were already flying across Maryland with this morning, with a lull expected before another round of snow ramps up this afternoon. This morning’s winter weather has already created a headache on the roads.

Canton Waterfront Park is covered with a light dusting of snow. (Kaitlin Newman / The Baltimore Banner)

Snow intensity will increase from light to moderate Monday night. Temperatures should be cold enough to support ALL snow, so little to no sleet or freezing rain is expected.

Homes are dusted by snow in Dundalk on Monday, January 15, 2024. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

WHEN: Steadiest snow looks to fall late this evening through Tuesday morning. This will NOT be a major storm, but it is the first widespread significant winter weather event we’ve seen in a few years.

ALSO NOTEWORTHY: Road treatment chemicals work best with temperatures above 20°F. Therefore, any leftover snow/melted snow on roads/sidewalks will turn to ICE even if treated Tuesday night. It’s important people clear this snow off their driveways, sidewalks and paths so Wednesday morning isn’t so slippery. Winds will help dry many surfaces out, so hopefully this won’t be a widespread issue Wednesday morning.

GOOD NEWS: The snow will be ideal for sledding and snowball-making. There won’t be too much of it (not expecting more than 4″) to remove, so it will not be dangerous to shovel.

North Point State Battlefield park is dusted by snow in Dundalk on Monday, January 15, 2024. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

Tuesday

Snow gradually tapers off by lunch time. Partial clearing, windy and very cold during the afternoon. Temperatures falling into the 20s. Wind-chills falling into the teens by evening.

Rest of the Week

Very cold, but quiet weather is likely Wednesday into Thursday. Wednesday will be the colder day, despite sunshine, with highs near 30, but wind-chills mainly in the teens. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s.

Another chance of snow is possible on Friday. It’s still too early to know if this storm will be more of a nuisance or deliver a more potentially significant snowfall. We’ll have clearer information about this snow potential as the week evolves. Stay tuned.

