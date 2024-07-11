An 18-year-old has been charged with first-degree murder after a teenager died following a confrontation on an MTA bus.

Baltimore Police arrested Brandon Lee Adams Jr. of Baltimore and said he stabbed 14-year-old Cortez Lemon after an argument on the bus Wednesday afternoon in the 4200 block of Frankford Avenue.

It’s unclear whether Adams had a lawyer as of Thursday afternoon.

Police said Lemon ran off the bus, collapsed in front of a nearby liquor store and died after being taken to a hospital.

This is the second incident involving juveniles near a Maryland Transit Administration bus stop this week.

On Monday morning, MTA Police said a juvenile was shot near the Rogers Avenue bus loop. The child, whose age has not been released, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There have been no arrests yet in that case.

“While recent increases in crime in the city have spilled over onto MTA property, they are isolated events and do not depict the full picture of safety and security on our system,” an MTA spokesperson said in a statement.

Even still, riders want to see more security.

“It ain’t like it used to be, riding the bus,” said Avery Waller, a witness.

