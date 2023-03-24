Waste from Ohio train derailment site coming to Back River treatment plant

Toxic water from the Ohio train derailment is coming to Baltimore’s Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant, a move that leaders of Baltimore and Baltimore County said they oppose but nonetheless point to as a vote of confidence from environmental regulators in the facility.

The city was informed by a local contractor on Wednesday night that they had been selected to treat and discharge wastewater collected from the site of East Palestine, Ohio, where residents were evacuated Feb. 3 after Norfolk Southern cars overturned, leading to the release and burn of toxic vinyl chloride.

Mayor Brandon Scott and County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. told The Baltimore Banner they were dismayed by the news but are working with the contractor and regulators to make sure appropriate procedures are in place.

“I’ll be very blunt: We don’t want this to come here, but we know ultimately it’s going to come here,” Scott said. “Now it’s about how we ensure that every precaution takes place to protect our shared constituents.”

“We believe being thoughtful and deliberate and ensuring questions are answered before any treatment begins is really critical,” Olszewski said. He added: “I have as many questions as I have answers.”

The Back River treatment plant has been under recent scrutiny. But Scott said that its selection to process the Ohio waste should be seen as a vote of confidence from regulators.

“When the EPA and other partners were going through figuring out where this stuff would go, they chose this facility because of its good standing, because we could handle it, because we have the infrastructure to make sure that this happens in the appropriate way,” Scott said.

State regulators took control of the Back River plant nearly a year ago after multiple permit violations and regular sewage discharges were reported and the city failed to act on an order from Maryland Department of the Environment to stop them.

Last June, the Maryland Environmental Service reported “catastrophic failures” at Back River had resulted in sewage discharges above and beyond acceptable levels.

Since taking control, state officials have overseen maintenance and repairs at the site. According to the most recent report, “there has been some measured progress” in bringing the facility back into compliance.

Last week, operations were suspended at a contractor facility that converts solid waste into fertilizer.

Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said the explosion had not had any impact to the water treatment process, and that Back River has been in compliance for the last 10 months.

“Our fluid that’s coming out of the plant was and is still excellent quality, before and after the explosion,” he said.

The city was informed Wednesday after business hours by Clean Harbors Inc., a hazardous waste company, that they were selected to accept, treat and discharge wastewater collected from the Norfolk Southern site. Clean Harbors is not a city contractor.

Mitchell said Clean Harbors will process water from the train derailment site at their facility, where they will extract pollutants and then discharge it into the Back River wastewater system. “Back River will process it in our system, then it will be released,” Mitchell said.

He said officials were in conversations with Clean Harbors to ensure that the water that is coming from the site is properly tested and treated before it enters the city system. Mitchell said that Clean Harbors frequently treats toxic materials, but that Back River has not handled such waste during his tenure, which began in May 2021.

“What we want is to ensure that any wastewater that goes into our collection system meets proper standards and ensure the protection of our Chesapeake Bay and make sure that it’s not harmful for any of our customers,” he said.

Olszewski said, “A lot of the focus needs to be on pre-treatment, and proper testing and oversight at the point of treatment before it gets into the public wastewater system.”

Mitchell said the city’s treatment plant is one of about 15 to 20 locations that could handle the East Palestine waste.

There was outrage in Michigan last month after it was revealed that waste from the derailment was being transported to landfills and injection wells there and in Texas. The EPA halted shipments, which had been arranged by Norfolk Southern, and lawmakers there are pressing for more public notification. The EPA has since assumed control over cleanup logistics.

“We owe it to East Palestine and residents nearby to move waste out of the community as quickly as possible,” EPA Region 5 Administrator Debra Shore said Feb. 26. “Everyone wants this contamination gone from the community.”

In the East Palestine crash, no one was injured but half of the roughly 5,000 local residents were evacuated. Scenes of billowing smoke above the town, alongside complaints from residents that they are still suffering from illnesses, have turned national attention to railroad safety and the ways dangerous materials are transported.

Norfolk Southern’s CEO apologized before Congress at a hearing earlier this month and pledged millions of dollars to help the local town recover. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Railroad Administration both announced investigations of the East Palestine derailment and other accidents, including the recent death of a train conductor.