“Today on Memorial Day, we remember those who gave everything; we remember those who left and served and didn’t make it home; we remember those family members who are left holding the burden and left holding the pain of that sacrifice, and of a life that was devoted to service … today we honor those, we memorialize those, and we celebrate those who are the best among us: those who served, and gave all,” Moore shared in a video online after the ceremony for those who couldn’t attend the service in person.