The number of people hospitalized after experiencing suspected overdoses rose overnight after a possible “bad batch” of street drugs swept through West Baltimore on Thursday.

As of Friday morning, 27 people had been hospitalized for suspected overdoses, but there were no fatalities so far, authorities said at a press conference.

Seven people are in critical condition, and 15 are in serious, but not life-threatening, condition, Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said.

First responders flooded the Penn North neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday to find more than a dozen people in need of aid. The Baltimore City Health Department closed half a block to treat people outside the Pratt Library branch, which remains closed on Friday.

City and community workers scoured the neighborhood with boxes of the overdose-reversal drug naloxone and fentanyl test strips. The mayor’s office is coordinating as workers continue to canvas West Baltimore on Friday to hand out supplies.

Dozens of people were milling about the intersection near Penn-North Station Friday morning, many still reeling from the events the day before.

“It gives you something to think about,” said Stephen Johnson, standing on the corner where he watched people collapse yesterday.

When his sister saw the news, she called him to check that he didn’t take anything. He said he was lucky he didn’t. “It was a wake-up call,” Johnson said. “I need to stop.”

Like many other community advocates and members, Johnson said he heard the overdoses were caused by testers. People don’t have to pay for testers, which are samples of new drugs, or “throw outs,” said Joe Carlini with Chrysler Counselor.

Officials said they’re still investigating what led to the overdoses.

Mayor Brandon Scott said that police will use surveillance to deal with those who are bringing drugs into the city but stressed that he’s focused on diverting more resources to communities.

“The first and most important thing that you have to be in order to get treatment is be alive,” Scott said during the press conference. “That’s why we’re focusing, as always, on keeping people alive, providing them the opportunity to get the services that they need.”

Baltimore Police and Baltimore City Fire Department personnel ⁩responded to a call for multiple people experiencing overdose symptoms at the intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues in West Baltimore on Thursday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

The mass overdose came just one day after the City Council held its first long-awaited public hearing on the city’s drug crisis. Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, who called the hearings, said Thursday’s overdoses were devastating.

“It underscores the urgency that we have and continue to have to promote harm reduction approaches in Baltimore,” Porter said.

Baltimore’s fatal overdose rate, in recent years, has surpassed that of any other large city in the country. Last fall, the city won more than $668 million after going to trial against pharmaceutical companies the city blamed for worsening the addiction problem.

Last week, Baltimore leaders unveiled a draft plan for how the city wants to reduce overdose deaths by 40% by 2040. The plan envisions around-the-clock outreach teams that will connect people to drug addiction services, which should include safe spaces where people can rest and receive resources.

Community is ‘sad about what happened and scared’

Community advocates on Friday set up tents at the corners of the intersection along Pennsylvania and North avenues to hand out Narcan and naloxone to passersby.

Donnese Langley is struggling to wrap her head around what happened. If she had come to this street corner a half-hour earlier on Thursday, she knows she probably would have been among those who overdosed.

When she arrived, she saw people falling and slumping over.

“I was just one of the lucky ones,” Langley said as she waited for the bus to take her to a treatment program.

Langley said she’s never seen anything like the mass overdose before, and “everybody is sad about what happened and scared.” There are huge numbers of people frequenting this corner to buy and take drugs every day, she said — it’s basically “an open-air market.”

A box of Narcan sits on the sidewalk near the intersection of Pennsylvania and North avenues on Thursday. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

“They scared of buying these drugs not knowing what’s in it, but they’re also addicted, so they don’t know,” Langley said. “It’s a two-way situation.”

She said authorities need to provide more resources to those in the area, including housing, medical assistance and drug awareness programs. A bigger police presence would also deter usage, especially if they started issuing citations, she said.

The number of people hospitalized doesn’t account for people who decline to get help, said Vincent Timmons, an outreach specialist with Tuerek House. If someone wakes up from an overdose and says they don’t want help, they have to be let go, Timmons said.

A woman and a man sat slumped over each other in front of a vacant house on Traction Street. The woman had a baby two days ago and took a tester yesterday, said Joe Carlini with Chrysler Counselor, adding that the baby is at the NICU.

Carlini checked her heart rate and told her it was low. She and the man declined to go get her treatment, so Carlini recommended they get up and walk.

“I’ll keep checking on y’all. Just make sure she keeps walking,” Carlini said.

The two slowly walked next to a grassy lot near the house, back and forth, arms wrapped around each other.

Banner reporter Alissa Zhu contributed to this report.