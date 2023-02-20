Detective police say was shot during Cockeysville manhunt released from Shock Trauma

A Baltimore County detective who police say was shot by a gunman who led them on a three-day manhunt was released from R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland Sunday after a 10-day stay.

Baltimore County Detective Jonathan Chih sustained critical injuries when he was shot by David Emory Linthicum on Feb. 9, on the second day of the pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies and a day after he is accused of shooting another officer.

“We are happy to share that Baltimore County Police Detective Chih has been discharged. Detective Chih and his family are extremely grateful for the amazing care that was provided by the staff and surgeons at Shock Trauma,” Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy Stewart said in a statement. “As Detective Chih continues to recover, he and his family would also like to thank his colleagues and the community for their outpouring of support.”

Linthicum encountered Det. Chih by chance on the side of Warren Road Road in Cockeysville while he was still at large. Linthicum shot Chih in the face, torso, leg and arms and stole his SUV.

A day before, Linthicum’s father had called 911 about his son. When an officer got to the house, John Linthicum said his son was experiencing suicidal thoughts. Linthicum shot at the officer and his father with a rifle when they tried to enter his bedroom, according to charging documents. The officer was shot and treated and released the same day.

Thomas Scalea, the chief physician for Shock Trauma, speaking at the manhunt press conference. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Dr. Thomas Scalea, chief physician of the Maryland Shock Trauma Center, had previously said the hospital admitted Det. Chih with “multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and his extremities.” Scalea said the night of the shooting that doctors had stabilized the detective and placed him on life support.

“He’s going to need a significant amount of reconstruction,” Scalea said at the time. “He’ll be with us for a while.”

Linthicum was apprehended a day after his alleged encounter with Chih after an eight hour police standoff in a wooded area of Harford County. He has been charged on 11 counts, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed carjacking, according to court records. He waived his right to a bail hearing last week.