Antoinette D. Swan, 57, was found in a hot apartment without working air conditioning — the temperature read 94 degrees.

Francisco Hernandez-Lucero, also 57, was found unresponsive in a hot car with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

Ruth P. Howard, 90, was found out in her garden, still in work gloves, during a hot week.

Paul L. Boyd, 50, was working on a farm on a hot day when he was stung by a bee. About 30 minutes later, he was found unresponsive.

And Ronald Silver II, 36, was collecting trash in his job as a sanitation worker in Baltimore on a hot day when he collapsed after asking for water.

These are just five of the 25 Marylanders who died from heat-related illness this year, the most since 2018, according to the Maryland Department of Health. Heat is an insidious killer that exacerbates existing health conditions and especially targets vulnerable populations, including children and older adults. Experts predict climate change will make Maryland hotter and wetter in the future, increasing the risk of heat-related illness.

Of the 25 people who died this year, 19 were male and 14 were 65 or older, according to data from the health department. None of the reported heat deaths were children.

Heat deaths spike in 2024 Maryland saw more heat deaths than any year since 2018 — and a sharp increase compared to the last two years. Source: Maryland Department of Health • Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner

“We clearly have not seen a decrease in heat or in extreme heat in the state. We are clearly continuing to see the impacts of climate change,” said Dr. Cliff Mitchell, director of the Maryland Department of Health’s Environmental Health Bureau.

Mitchell said there is not really a simple explanation for why heat deaths dropped so much in 2023 and 2022 compared to this year and previous years. It’s possible there was a ripple effect from restrictions and behavior changes around COVID-19, he said.

But, he said, “I don’t think COVID alone is responsible” for the decline.

“As we see our temperatures increase, particularly higher temperatures earlier in the year, I am concerned about what the implications are for how we move forward” in terms of dealing with heat illness, Mitchell said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner provided 18 autopsy reports connected to heat-related deaths to The Baltimore Banner. Another two reports were not completed by publication, and the other five heat-related deaths did not result in autopsies, officials said.

Most of the cases with autopsies — 13 of them, including Swan, Howard and Boyd — mentioned heart disease. Eleven of them mentioned a hot home or car and three of them, including Hernandez-Lucero, mentioned alcohol intoxication.

Those are just some of the factors that make a person more susceptible. Robyn Gilden, a nurse and environmental expert at the University of Maryland School of Nursing, said additional risk factors for heat-related illness or death include whether a person works outside, whether they’re overweight, heart disease and age.

Preexisting conditions can be worsened by the stress heat places on the body, Gilden explained.

“Heat just makes everything worse,” she said.

How heat kills

Illness and death from extreme heat is “an issue of regulation,” said Dr. Chris Lemon, a physician in emergency medicine with Johns Hopkins Medicine. The body’s ability to regulate core temperature begins competing with how hot it is outside.

You start sweating, breathing harder. Your pulse increases as your heart tries to move blood to your skin to dissipate heat from your core. Maybe your leg starts cramping.

If you don’t take steps to cool down and recover, your body may move into heat exhaustion.

Your skin could turn pale and moist. You may develop a headache, fatigue or weakness. You could become nauseated and vomit, or have diarrhea. Your body is trying to compensate.

“The warning light is on the engine,” Lemon said. These are the signs of heat exhaustion.

If you don’t get treatment quickly, your body will enter heatstroke, which is a medical emergency. You may go from some confusion to a “full-on altered mental status” or have a seizure, Lemon said. Your skin will be warm and dry, and you’ll likely have a temperature of over 104 degrees.

“As you get further down this pathway, you’re losing awareness of of how serious this is becoming,” Lemon said.

Extreme heat exacerbates existing health conditions and adds stress to the body. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

The heat begins to cause problems at the cellular level, Lemon said — proteins and enzymes in your body can begin to denature, or stop working, and a series of “cascading failures” will begin.

“You get multi system organ failure,” Lemon said, “which is what ends up killing you.”

A person experiencing heat illness needs to be cooled down. They should be moved into a cool building or the shade and rest. Heatstroke needs to be treated and managed by doctors.

Even if a person experiencing heatstroke gets treatment, there could be irreversible organ damage — it varies patient-by-patient, based on whether a person has preexisting health conditions, Lemon said. He compared entering severe heat stress to running a car’s engine without oil.

“Even if you replace the oil, there’s a chance the engine will never be the same again,” he said.

Experts said it’s possible the number of heat-related deaths each year is higher than what ends up reported because of the way heat complicates other health factors.

Mitchell said that in Maryland and “everywhere,” that it’s “quite likely that there is some portion of the overall death rate that is affected by extreme heat events and extreme weather events.”

The future of heat

Many experts consider deaths from heat completely preventable because the risks and warning signs are so well-understood. And some officials, including in Maryland, are working to protect more people from heat.

Maryland this year became the first state on the East Coast to adopt workplace heat standards to protect workers. The rules require all workers to have access to water and breaks when the temperature gets too high. There are also training requirements to help people recognize signs of heat illness.

Those standards came too late for Silver, the Baltimore sanitation worker who died while working a route over the summer. Some experts, including former deputy assistant secretary of labor at OSHA Jordan Barab, say the standards could have saved Silver’s life.

“The one thing they’ll [officials] have to do now is promote the standards,” Barab said. “They’ve got some time until the next hot season. They’re going to have to do a lot of work to prepare.”

Experts predict that climate change will make Maryland hotter and more humid within decades — comparable to parts of the climate of the Deep South today. Those conditions make heat illness more likely. (Kylie Cooper/The Baltimore Banner)

Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration hired a law firm to evaluate the Department of Public Works in the wake of Silver’s death. Some, including union leaders, criticized the selection of Conn Maciel Carey LLP for the evaluation because it is currently representing an industry group that it convened to work against proposed federal heat safety regulations.

The law firm’s report, published in late October, concluded that DPW had inadequate procedures for heat-related illness and confirmed complaints of a toxic work environment where employees feared retaliation if they raised safety concerns.

The city has submitted a Heat Illness Prevention Plan to the state for review, which includes modifications to the work schedule when the weather gets too hot, among other things. It does not include an automatic “stop-work trigger,” which Conn Maciel Carey recommended.

Gov. Wes Moore also joined the calls for a “full investigation” into Silver’s death. A spokesperson for the state Department of Labor said investigations are standard operating procedure in Maryland after any workplace death, and that Maryland Occupational Safety and Health is still investigating.

But it’s not just people working outdoors or in hot kitchens who are at risk. People who live in places with no air conditioning are, too.

Carol Ott, tenant advocacy director for Economic Action Maryland, said she’s been pushing for about a decade for Maryland law to require air conditioning in rental units, much like heat is required.

She wouldn’t require landlords to provide central air — window units or box units would be fine, Ott said. She said some renters live in places without air conditioning, commute on public transit and then work outdoors or in a place with no AC, like a warehouse.

“For a lot of people in Maryland, there’s absolutely no relief,” she said.