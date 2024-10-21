Howard County fire officials say 46 people have been transported to the hospital after crews received multiple reports of food poisoning at the same location in Jessup.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to reports of food poisoning in the 7700 block of Chesapeake Bay Court at about 3:45 p.m., Monday, according to the county’s Department of Fire and Rescue Services.

Samantha Stanton, a fire and rescue public information officer, said she could not identify the business, but that it was a food distributor.

“Our personnel have evaluated more than 30 patients who reportedly consumed the same food,” the agency said in a statement on X. “Multiple patients have been transported. All patients are non-critical at this time.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Officials updated their statement shortly after 6 p.m. to say 16 more people had been taken to the hospital. Crews from Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties helped with aid, according to fire officials.

It was not immediately known what kind of food was consumed by the patients.

WJLA.com reported that all of the patients were taken to Howard County General Hospital, which went into “mini-disaster alert” as a result.