The Locust Point Harris Teeter is slated to reopen Thursday after a mouse infestation shuttered the grocery store late last week.

The McHenry Row store in the 1800 block of Whetstone Way will resume operations at 7 a.m., said Danna Robinson, director of corporate affairs for the grocery chain based in North Carolina, in an emailed statement Wednesday night.

Employees at the Harris Teeter were compensated for their hours scheduled during the closure. And Harris Teeter has pledged to donate $1,000 to the Maryland Food Bank to replace the funds the food bank would have earned during the current Backpack Boosters Round Up campaign, Robinson said.

The announcement follows a “thorough mitigation process by our professional pest control company, and requested collaboration from the Baltimore City Health Department,” Robinson said.

“Harris Teeter takes the health and safety of our valued customers and associates very seriously, which is why we voluntarily closed the location to initiate a thorough cleaning and implement enhanced sanitation protocols,” Robinson said in the statement.

Baltimore Banner reporter Christina Tkacik contributed to this story.