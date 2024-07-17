As high temperatures remain in and around Maryland, the state has recorded three additional heat-related deaths so far, bringing the total to nine — which is how many heat-related deaths were recorded in all of 2023.

All of the people who died were white men, according to data published by the Maryland Department of Health for the week of July 7-13. Two of the deaths were in Baltimore City and one was in Kent County.

One of the men was older than 65, and the other two were between the ages of 45-64, though the state data does not specify where each lived.

Maryland saw only five heat-related deaths in 2022. The state health department publishes data about heat-related illnesses every week during the summer.

The number of trips to urgent cares or emergency departments for heat-related illnesses continues to spike, too. Last week, 192 Marylanders visited an ER or urgent care — bringing the total number of trips so far this summer to 762.

Most visits in the state last week were in the region of the state that includes Baltimore, Baltimore County, and Anne Arundel, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties. Most visits were people between the ages of 18-44.

Most calls for emergency medical service or trips to urgent cares or emergency rooms last week happened on July 9, when the high observed temperature in the Baltimore area was 99 degrees, with an average humidity of 71%, according to National Weather Service data.

Late last week, the Maryland Department of the Environment declared part of the state is under a drought watch. The U.S. Drought Monitor, which also updates weekly, shows most of the state in either moderate or severe drought or in “abnormally dry” conditions.

Heat-related illnesses include heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Heatstroke is a life-threatening medical condition and requires immediate care, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

The Maryland Department of Health emphasizes prevention when it comes to avoiding heat-related illness.

General tips for safety include:

Staying hydrated

Reducing outdoor activity

Staying inside between 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Seeking relief in air conditioning

Babies and children should never be left in a closed vehicle, even for a short period of time. This map from The Baltimore Banner shows where cooling centers are around the region.