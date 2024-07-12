A major sewage spill has prompted Anne Arundel County health officials to close Marley Creek in Glen Burnie to direct water activities such as swimming and waterskiing.

The health department announced the closing on Wednesday. It affects the portion of Marley Creek between Brewers Island and Marley Creek Drive. The closing will remain in effect until tests shows water quality conditions are acceptable, according to a county news release.

Individuals who come into contact with water from the creek are advised to wash with soap and warm water immediately and to wash their clothing as well.

The county’s website notes that there are always risks associated with swimming in natural bodies of water, which contain things bacteria, viruses and other harmful microorganisms. This can cause a health problem if some enter the body through open cuts or scrapes.

For more information, contact the department’s Recreational Water Quality Monitoring Program at 410-222-7999 or visit AAHealth.org/rec-water.

This story may be updated.