President-elect Donald Trump on Friday announced he has nominated Dr. Marty Makary, a Johns Hopkins University pancreatic surgeon and Fox News contributor, to be commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

“FDA has lost the trust of Americans, and has lost sight of its primary goal as a regulator,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform.

Trump said Makary would report to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the vaccine skeptic and Trump supporter nominated to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

The New York Times describes the 54-year-old Makary as “a Johns Hopkins University surgeon with a contrarian streak.” The newspaper reported that Makary has been critical of the medical establishment and gained attention during the pandemic with his controversial statements about vaccines and masks, among other things.

For example, The Times reported, Makary drew criticism from other doctors when he said in early 2021 that herd immunity from past protections was weeks away. The Biden administration was in the early stages of rolling out vaccines to protect against COVID-19.

Trump played down the risks of COVID before getting it himself during the fall of 2020, and frequently touted remedies that were disputed by medical experts.

“I am confident that Dr. Makary, having dedicated his career to high-quality, lower-cost care will restore the F.D.A. to the gold standard of scientific research and cut the bureaucratic red tape at the agency to make sure Americans get the medical cures and treatments they deserve,” Trump wrote.

According to his Johns Hopkins bio, Makary is a surgeon and public policy researcher who leads Islet transplant surgery. He has written for national publications and has been a visiting professor at more than 25 medical schools. He is the recent author of “The Price We Pay,” a book about the rising cost of health care, the website says.