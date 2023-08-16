How many Marylanders have lost their Medicaid coverage?

Maryland is engaged in an unprecedented effort to redetermine eligibility for Medicaid — the public health insurance program for low-income people — for the first time in three years.

Roughly 1.8 million Marylanders will have to complete paperwork to reenroll in Medicaid, a process that was paused during the pandemic to ensure access to health care. Over a hundred thousand people are receiving renewal notices each month over the course of a year.

Though some people are losing their coverage because they’re no longer eligible — likely because they now earn too much to qualify — many others get dropped from Medicaid for “procedural” reasons. That might mean they did not receive or understand renewal notices or did not provide requested documents in time.

The Baltimore Banner is tracking how often this happens.

As Maryland enters its third month of Medicaid renewals and coverage losses, the proportion of “procedural” disenrollments appears to have declined slightly since May, when about one in five beneficiaries up for renewal lost benefits for preventable reasons. Sixty-six thousand people have now lost their health insurance for potentially avoidable reasons — over 24,000 of those in July.

It’s unclear what the exact rate of coverage losses are because renewal data released on the Maryland Department of Health website does not add up. In June, state data lists fewer outcomes than it should. In July, it lists more. Numbers vary between documents.

Since people may have moved in the three years since they’ve had to renew their coverage, the state launched a website where they can update contact information online.

Maryland also renews coverage for people with SNAP benefits (also known as food stamps) who have not responded to redetermination requests. This has so far allowed 25,000 people to maintain their coverage who would have otherwise lost it.

Maryland has also instituted a 120-day reconsideration period in which people who lose benefits for procedural reasons can submit or add to their applications and, if eligible, coverage will be reinstated retroactively.

About two-thirds of people nationally were uninsured for a period of time after losing their Medicaid benefits, according to a study using pre-pandemic data, and 40% re-enrolled within a year.

These gaps in coverage result in higher administrative costs for the state and sometimes large bills for people who lack money to pay them.

