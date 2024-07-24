The Maryland Department of Health released a new online drug overdose dashboard Tuesday that will allow visitors to delve more deeply into demographic and geographic data.

The dashboard is a new iteration of the state’s previous site, which was maintained by Maryland’s Office of Overdose Response.

The new dashboard will be updated monthly, rather than every 90 days, and has new features like the ability to search data by ZIP code, age, race and gender.

Visitors can also look up administration of naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, by emergency medical services and nonfatal emergency room visits.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“Overdoses have ripped apart families and left an empty seat at the dinner table for far too many Marylanders,” Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller said in a statement. “For a targeted approach in the fight against this epidemic, we need data and the Maryland overdose dashboard will increase the ability of our partners across the state to reach communities most affected and connect people to the care they so desperately deserve.”

From June 2023 to May 2024, Maryland saw nearly 2,100 drug overdose deaths. Of those, 1,829 were opioid related and 1,703 were related to fentanyl.

The 21215 ZIP code, which covers parts of Northwest Baltimore,Pikesville and Lochearn, had the most overdose deaths during that period, with 111.