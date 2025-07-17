A suspected “bad batch” of drugs that sent at least 27 people in West Baltimore to the hospital last week may have been the result of the powerful synthetic painkiller fentanyl plus at least one new drug not before found in illicit drugs, federal scientists found.

Drug samples collected from the Penn-North neighborhood and believed to be tied to the mass overdoses contained N-Methylclonazepam, a benzodiazepine derivative with intense sedative effects, said Edward Sisco, a research chemist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, whose lab now partners with 80 sites, such as needle exchange centers, in 15 states including Maryland, which send in trace amounts of drugs for testing.

“N-Methylclonazepam’s highly sedative effects are consistent with the experiences of those who experienced an overdose in Penn North on 7/10,” Sisco wrote in an email. “Many people remained unconscious after receiving naloxone, likely as a result of the presence of N-methylclonazepam.”

Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal medication that emergency responders use to restore normal breathing.

Sisco said the federal program had not seen the derivative before in Maryland or any other states where the program tests drug samples.

The aim of the program is to rapidly test drug samples and alert providers and others in the community about what they may be dealing with. They can both warn drug users and prepare for the effects.

The program also found other drugs in the samples from Baltimore including acetaminophen, the pain and fever reducer; caffeine, the central nervous system stimulant; mannitol, a diuretic; and quinine, an antimalarial drug. Sisco said they are all commonly found in drug samples from sites in Maryland.

The lab didn’t say which sites in Baltimore provided samples, which typically come from drug wrappings or bags collected from those who used the drugs.

Experts have said that drug manufacturers frequently add drugs in an attempt to prolong the drug’s effects or make them more powerful. Typically they choose those that are both cheap and available.

That can make the evolving drug supply especially dangerous and tricky for those treating overdoses.

Patients who are suffering from a suspected overdose usually are given naloxone given the prevalence of fentanyl, which has replaced heroin as a main illicit drug, said Dr. Cheyenne Falat, assistant medical director of the adult emergency department at the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Downtown Campus, which together with the midtown campus treated 14 suspected cases.

Falat, who had not yet seen the federal lab’s findings, said otherwise, the doctors treat symptoms, which in this case were sedation followed by agitation in some people. She said that can indicate an additive uncovered after the naloxone takes effect or can just be someone’s “fight or flight” response.

“Some of it is guesswork, but guided by many years of seeing symptoms,” she said “Complicating things is we don’t know what is in the formulation.”

The methylclonazepam is a version of others that have been emerging in Maryland.

According to a state report, benzodiazepine derivatives were found in less than 2% of about 400 drug samples that were tested from October to April. The report lists it as an emerging substance in Maryland. Benzodiazepines are a type of drug that can be used to treat anxiety, seizures and insomnia.

Some common types include Valium and Xanax. According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, people who use opioids may also use benzodiazepines to “enhance euphoria,” but combining the two can lead to overdose, coma and death.

Combining opioids with benzodiazepines is especially dangerous because both drugs cause sedation and make it harder to breathe. In 2021, nearly 14% of fatal opioid overdoses in the U.S. involved benzodiazepines, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Presence of the substance in the illicit drug supply could mean that people are unknowingly taking the two together, the federal research institute said.

State health officials referred questions to the city health department, which didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Mayor Brandon Scott’s office also did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The Baltimore Police Department continues to investigate the origin of last week’s mass overdose incident. No arrests have been publicly announced; a spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.