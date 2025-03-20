There are two positive cases of measles in Prince George’s County, the Maryland Department of Health and county officials said Thursday evening.

The cases are not associated with the measles case reported earlier this month in a Howard County resident or the measles outbreaks in the American Southwest, MDH said.

Like the Howard County case, the two Prince George’s County infections are in people who recently traveled together internationally, health officials said.

Measles is considered highly contagious among people who are not vaccinated, and many patients face long-term complications.

Health officials provided the following information to alert people who may have been exposed:

Washington Dulles International Airport: Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB) and in the baggage claim area on March 5, 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center on the following days:

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport : Terminal Shuttle Bus on March 14, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

: Terminal Shuttle Bus on March 14, 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Washington Metro Area Transit Yellow Line Train from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport station transferring at the L’Enfant Plaza station to the Silver Line Train heading towards the Downtown Largo station on March 14, 12:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m.

from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport station transferring at the L’Enfant Plaza station to the Silver Line Train heading towards the Downtown Largo station on March 14, 12:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Passport Toyota, 5001 Auth Way, Suitland on March 17, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

What to do if you think you have been exposed

If you believe you have been exposed and begin experiencing symptoms, health officials urge that you remain home and contact your health care provider. Anyone who believes they have been exposed and is symptomatic should call their doctor or a hospital before going to a waiting room or emergency department.

Early symptoms include a fever, runny nose, cough and red, watery eyes. Between one and four days after early symptoms, a red rash appears on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.

A person with measles is contagious, beginning four days before the rash appears until four days after the rash begins, according to MDH.

Measles is not unheard of in Maryland. In addition to the one case confirmed earlier this year, there was one case last year and one in 2023.

Reporter Meredith Cohn contributed to this article.

This is a developing story.