25,000 Marylanders with Medicaid just lost their coverage

The Maryland Department of Health said nearly 25,000 Marylanders — or 21% of the 120,000 up for renewal in April — lost their Medicaid coverage as of June 1 as part of the massive redetermination process the state is undertaking due to the end of the Covid-19 public health emergency. These are the first enrollees to lose benefits as part of this effort.

Beneficiaries lost coverage for “procedural” reasons; either they did not submit their application on time or did not provide requested documents. Another 10,000 lost coverage because they were no longer eligible, most likely because their income is now too high.

The state is in the midst of an unprecedented effort to renew Medicaid coverage for nearly 1.8 million adults and children for the first time since the start of the pandemic. States were required to provide uninterrupted coverage for those enrolled in Medicaid, the public health insurance program for low-income people, throughout the pandemic in exchange for increased federal funding.

The procedural losses in coverage that have now impacted 25,000 in Maryland over just one month’s worth of renewals are the type that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services want states to avoid, and required them to submit plans detailing how they would do so.

Even under ordinary circumstances, though, procedural losses in coverage are common among Medicaid beneficiaries when submitting their annual renewal — they may not receive or understand notices, may not provide requested documents in time, or might experience a short-term fluctuation in income that renders them temporarily ineligible.

About two-thirds of people nationally were uninsured for a period of time after losing their Medicaid benefits, according to a study using pre-pandemic data, and 40% re-enrolled in Medicaid within a year.

Maryland is doing Medicaid renewals on a rolling basis and mailed to beneficiaries in the same month that their coverage began, regardless of its duration. The first notices were sent out in April and each month over the course of the next year.

