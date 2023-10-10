Do you have medical debt? Tell us your story

If you’re a Marylander with an unpaid medical bill that snowballed into debt, we want to hear from you.
We know that sometimes medical emergencies, or even routine care, can create unexpected expenses. Our reporting found health systems have sent those bills to collections agencies, put patients on medical credit cards, and even sued them for payment. Those actions can have life-altering consequences.
Use the form below to tell us what happened to you. If you’re willing to speak with a reporter, please include a phone number and email address.
