Do you have medical debt? Tell us your story

Published 10/10/2023 5:30 a.m. EDT

Medical emergencies, or even routine care, can cause unexpected expenses. The Baltimore Banner wants to hear from readers who were unable to pay medical bills. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

If you’re a Marylander with an unpaid medical bill that snowballed into debt, we want to hear from you.

We know that sometimes medical emergencies, or even routine care, can create unexpected expenses. Our reporting found health systems have sent those bills to collections agencies, put patients on medical credit cards, and even sued them for payment. Those actions can have life-altering consequences.

Use the form below to tell us what happened to you. If you’re willing to speak with a reporter, please include a phone number and email address.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.