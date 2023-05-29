The clouds broke just in time for the 56th annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, and the sun shone on the crowd gathered at the Circle of the Immortals monument to Marylanders killed in action.

The monument is located in the cemetery’s six-and-a-half acre Field of Honor, where servicemembers and their spouses are buried.

The crowd of about 900 sat quietly on the hillside amongst trees and underneath tents as officials from various branches of the military spoke and bands and musicians played to honor deceased servicemembers. Many attendees wore red, white, and blue, while veterans in the crowd could be picked out by their hats proudly displaying military branches and wars fought — Vietnam, for many. Many dogs in attendance were dressed in military or patriotic apparel as well.

Robert McCurdy plays the bagpipes during the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Former Marine and Director of the Silver Spring Veteran’s Center Corporal Wayne L. Miller, who was wounded in Vietnam, noted in the Memorial Address that today marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the “10,000 day war,” when the last U.S. troops left Vietnam and the final group of American prisoners of war were freed. Fifty-eight thousand two hundred and twenty servicemembers were killed in Vietnam, he said, and 1.3 million total have died since the U.S. was founded.

Miller said the true meaning of Memorial Day is often lost in the revelry occasioned by the unofficial beginning of summer. Customary celebrations like barbeques and boat trips are “a debt purchased by others” who fought to defend the nation and preserve the freedoms of its people, he said.

Scenes from the Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Memorial Day Ceremony on May 29, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

What does it mean to say “Happy Memorial Day?” Miller asked. “We can celebrate the lives of people we lost,” he said, but “it is certainly not ‘happy.’”

At the end of the ceremony, Miller read names and biographies of the Marylanders in the military who were killed during the last year, as well as three servicemembers — two who served in World War II and one in the Korean war — whose remains were identified just recently through DNA. Family members of those recognized were presented with a plaque honoring the fallen servicemember.

This story will be updated.