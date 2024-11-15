If you feel like you know tons of children who have had pneumonia this fall, you’re not alone. There’s been a sharp uptick in cases of walking pneumonia, especially among young children, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Baltimore-area hospitals and pediatricians report seeing a surge of patients in recent weeks due to a bacteria called mycoplasma pneumonia. While most cases are easily treated with antibiotics like azithromycin, some children develop more serious infections and need to be hospitalized.

Dr. Theresa Nguyen, chair of pediatrics at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center in Towson, and Dr. Anna Sick-Samuels, a pediatric infectious diseases expert at the Johns Hopkins Children’s Center, will join Banner reporter Julie Scharper (a mother whose family recently contracted pneumonia) to discuss the causes, treatment and prognosis for pediatric pneumonia on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at noon.

The webinar is open to all. You do not need to be a Baltimore Banner subscriber to attend or ask questions of the panelists, but you do need to sign up below.