When was the last time you checked the batteries in your smoke alarm?

If you can’t easily answer that question, it might be time to review best practices for preventing a fire in your home. After all, temperatures are dropping and soon it will be the season when most people crack out fire-prone items such as the space heaters, turkey fryers, candles and string lights.

Here are some fire prevention tips to keep your household and property safe as we head into the coldest months of the year.

Check smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

Approximately 3 out of 5 fire-related deaths happen in homes with either no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms, according to research from the National Fire Protection Association.

Experts recommend checking the devices at least once a month and replacing them after a decade. If your home doesn’t have such alarms or you need help checking them, some organizations and jurisdictions will do so for free.

Baltimore City residents can call 311 to request free smoke alarms. Within two hours, firefighters will come to your home to install 10-year lithium tamper-resistant smoke alarms on each level of your home. Smoke alarms for the deaf or hearing impaired are also available by calling the Office of the Fire Marshal at 410-396-5752

Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Howard counties also provide similar services for citizens who cannot afford a smoke alarm or need help installing one.

If your jurisdiction does not offer free smoke alarms, the Red Cross provides and installs them. Maryland residents can request an installation here. The Fire And Burn Safety Coalition of Maryland also specializes in providing home smoke alarms for people who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Make safety part of your holidays

Nothing unleashes a hellish inferno quite like a frozen Thanksgiving turkey dropped into hot oil. There’s a whole genre of YouTube videos dedicated to this subject.

But it’s not the only kitchen caper that comes with a fire risk. The leading cause of kitchen fires is unattended cooking, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Be sure to stay in the kitchen or turn off the stove if you must leave. It’s also a good idea to make sure to keep a fire extinguisher on hand (and make sure it hasn’t expired).

The winter holidays also tend to involve candles and string lights. Be sure to keep open flames at least 1 foot from anything flammable and tuck those matches and lighters out the reach of children. Replace any extension cords and string lights that are cracked, damaged or have loose connections.

And for everyone’s sake, water that live Christmas tree regularly. A crunchy evergreen is a flammable one.

Heat your home responsibly

Half of home heating fires are reported during the months of December, January, and February, according to the National Fire Protection Association.

The association recommends keeping anything that can burn at least 3 feet away from heating equipment such as furnaces, fireplaces, wood stoves or portable space heaters. Don’t forget to turn off heaters and electric blankets when you leave the room or go to sleep.

For smokers, it might be chilly, but it’s always best to take it outside.

Make a fire escape plan

Fire drills aren’t just for schools and workplaces. They’re a good idea for the home, too, especially if you have small children and pets.

Fire experts recommend planning for two ways out of every room, if possible. That can include windows, but be sure to check that they can be easily opened. The Red Cross recommends practicing your escape plan with both kids and pets. Teach kids how to escape on their own in the event you’re unable to assist them.

The ASPCA offers free emergency pet alert stickers for your home so first responders know to look for them.

For more information, check out websites for the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. Fire Administration, Burn Prevention Network and the National Safety Council.