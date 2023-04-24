Tuberculosis confirmed at Joppatowne High School in Harford County

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: April 24, 2023 5:08 PM EDT|Updated on: April 24, 2023 6:54 PM EDT

Harford County Health Department
Harford County Health Department. (Harford County Health Department)
A case of tuberculosis was identified at Joppatowne High School in Harford County, the county’s health department confirmed Monday.

According to the health department, a letter and a fact sheet were provided to parents and guardians.

The health department started contact tracing to determine if any students or staff may be impacted.

Tuberculosis is an infection caused by a bacterium that typically affects the lungs. It is treated by medication, according to the health department.

“TB is spread through the air from person to person after prolonged exposure in an enclosed space,” Harford County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Jamie Sibel said. “Our investigation is an important step to help prevent the spread of TB.”

For more information on tuberculosis, testing or treatment, call the Harford County Health Department at 410-612-1779, or visit the department’s website at harfordcountyhealth.com.

