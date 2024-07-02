Drownings tend to spike in the summer months, and state officials are urging people to keep safety in mind when swimming and boating in Maryland.

And with high temperatures expected this summer, caution could be especially relevant.

“Know your limits and don’t try to go too far out if you’re not confident,” said Will Steckman, a park ranger at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis.

Recent deaths

There are more than 4,000 unintentional drowning deaths in the United States every year, and drownings are the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Baltimore Police said a man pulled from the water in Cherry Hill Sunday afternoon was pronounced dead.

In Pasadena, the body of a teen was recovered last week after he disappeared while swimming in Stoney Creek.

And earlier in June, a 6-year-old died after being found in the water in Dundalk, and one man died after emergency responders pulled multiple people from the water near Baltimore Peninsula.

Drownings generally peak in July. Last year, the Maryland Natural Resources Police said it responded to four fatal water-related incidents during the July 4 holiday weekend.

How to stay safe

Steckman suggested keeping an eye out for weather conditions and said to never swim alone. Also, do not solely depend on lifeguards to keep you or your children safe.

“Don’t assume that lifeguards are going to be babysitting them,” he said. “They have to keep their eyes on the water in general and it is not practical for them to always have an eye on certain individuals — don’t count on that.”

The DNR website says people should be mindful when swimming in open waters and look out for rapid water temperature changes, dangerous currents, unknown water depth, limited visibility and steep drop offs.

Sandy Point has more than a million visitors every year and had 13 water-related rescues last year — one of the highest number at Maryland state parks, Steckman said. The park has already hit capacity six times this year. It has lifeguards from 10 a.m to 6 p.m.

“Drownings are greatly reduced when you utilize guarded swim areas,” Steckman said.