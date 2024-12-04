We want to hear from you.

An engaged community of readers is an invaluable asset that can provoke conversation and challenge assumptions. That’s why we’re launching comments on The Baltimore Banner.

We welcome your thoughts, opinions and ideas — especially when they help improve our stories. Today, comments will open to all Banner subscribers.

Each day, we’ll make select stories available for comments. Reporters on those articles will also be available to answer questions or provide additional context, if needed.

While comments are a great way to hear from the community, we are also mindful of how the conversation can devolve. Comments that are not civil and do not align with our community guidelines will be removed.

Our moderation will be influenced by both AI and human moderators, including myself, with the aim of keeping the discussion engaging and courteous..

We also appreciate subscribers who actively flag comments that do not align with our guidelines. We’ll review flagged comments and take appropriate action.

As the lead moderator, I’m interested in your thoughts on this initiative. Please leave your comments below and let us know how we can make this experience better for you.