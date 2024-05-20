The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Eight survivors of sexual abuse are scheduled on Monday to present statements during a special hearing in the Archdiocese of Baltimore bankruptcy case.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michelle M. Harner has blocked out two hours for the court proceedings, which are set to begin at 10 a.m. at the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse in Baltimore. Six survivors spoke on April 8 during the first special hearing in the case.

The Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors asked the judge to set aside time for survivors to address the court and noted that they might other have “no opportunity to be heard regarding the terrible and life-altering events they experienced as children.” The Archdiocese of Baltimore backed the request and reported that Archbishop William Lori would attend both hearings.

The chair of the creditors’ committee, Paul Jan Zdunek, is set to make introductory and closing remarks, according to an agenda.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy just before a new state law, the Child Victims Act of 2023, was set to take effect.

The decision also came after the Maryland Office of the Attorney General released a more than 450-page report detailing decades of allegations of sexual abuse and cover-ups within the first Catholic diocese in the United States.

Survivors have until May 31 to file a claim in the bankruptcy case. Meanwhile, the Maryland Supreme Court has agreed to take up the constitutionality of the Child Victims Act of 2023.

This story will be updated.