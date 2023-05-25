The Maryland attorney general’s recent report on child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore includes allegations against 156 church figures over the past 80 years. Officials redacted the names of Nos. 147-156 under an order from the courts. These 10 anonymous church figures were presumed alive and not widely known to have been accused of wrongdoing.

Four of these people remain unknown. The Baltimore Banner has identified the six others by matching details in the report with court documents, archdiocesan records, church directories, school yearbooks and property records.

When The Banner identified the Rev. Joseph G. Fiorentino as No. 148, his brother called to say Fiorentino has died. After The Banner identified Michael V. Scriber as No. 156, he called and said the allegations against him in the attorney general’s report are false. The six church figures identified by The Banner are: