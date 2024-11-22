More than a dozen parishes in the Archdiocese of Baltimore will celebrate their final Mass this weekend, after a years-long process of consolidation called “Seek the City to Come.”

The Baltimore-area Catholic Church is grappling with declining attendance at Sunday Mass and the high cost of maintaining aging church structures and continuing services, so archdiocesan officials redrew parish lines to conserve resources. Sixty-one parishes at 59 worship sites are being consolidated into 23 parishes at 30 worship sites in the city and parts of Baltimore County, with some churches dating back to the 19th century set to close their doors.

Many of those combined parishes will hold their first Mass on Dec. 1, the first day of Advent.

Auxiliary Bishop Bruce Lewandowski, who has overseen the consolidation plan, acknowledged “these are not easy times for a lot of folks as they form new parishes” and that the archdiocese needed to give attention to the need for mourning. Come December, he said earlier this year, routine Masses would no longer be celebrated at the parishes being folded into others.

Here’s what we know as the consolidation plan moves into its next phase.

Parishes that already celebrated final Mass

Blessed Sacrament at 4111 Old York Road. Held Oct. 20.

Most Precious Blood at 5010 Bowleys Lane. Held Sept. 22

Shrine of the Little Flower at 3500 Belair Road. Held Oct. 13

St. Anthony of Padua at 4414 Frankford Ave. Held Sept. 29

St. Edward at 901 Poplar Grove St. Held Nov. 12

St. Elizabeth of Hungary at 2700 E. Baltimore St. Held Sept. 8

St. Gregory the Great at 1542 N. Gilmor St. Held Nov. 17.

Churches celebrating final Mass this weekend

Church of the Annunciation at 5212 McCormick Ave. Saturday, Nov. 23, 4 p.m.

St. Cecilia, celebrating joint Mass with Immaculate Conception at 3300 Clifton Ave. Sunday, Nov. 24, 10:30 a.m. Both are being folded into New All Saints.

St. Luke at 7517 North Point Road. Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

Corpus Christi at 110 W. Lafayette Ave. Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Our Lady of Pompei at 3600 Claremont St. Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m., Sunday Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

St. Clare at 714 Myrth Ave. Saturday, Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. (Spanish) and Sunday, Nov. 24, 11 a.m. (English)

St. Mary, Star of the Sea at 1400 Riverside Ave., Federal Hill. Saturday, Nov. 23 at 4 p.m.

St. Pius V at 1546 N. Fremont Ave., celebrating at St. Peter Claver (which will remain an auxiliary worship site) at 1526 N. Fremont Ave. Sunday, Nov. 24 at 9:30 a.m.

St. Rose of Lima at 3803 4th St. Sunday, Nov. 24 at 11 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas at 1008 W. 37th St. Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

St. William of York at 600 Cooks Lane. Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10:15 a.m.

Transfiguration Catholic Community at 775 W. Hamburg St. Sunday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m.

Churches that are celebrating final Mass later

Some churches, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese said, made special requests to celebrate a final Mass later than Dec. 1.

They include:

St. Thomas More at 6806 McClean Blvd. Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart of Mary at 6736 Youngstown Ave. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2 p.m.

St. Mary of the Assumption at 5502 York Road. Sunday, Jan. 5 at 11 a.m.

St. Pius X at 6482 York Road. Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10:30 a.m.

Churches that are appealing

Under the Catholic Church’s canon law, a parish can file an appeal if it’s being closed.

According to The Baltimore Sun, at least six parishes are in that appeal process: St. Ann, St. Wenceslaus, St. Mary of the Assumption, Shrine of the Sacred Heart, St. Clare and St. Pius X.

Readers’ church memories

Do you have a connection to a Catholic church that’s closing? Share your memories using the form below.

St. Anthony of Padua

“I have the fondest memories of St. Anthony’s bingo as a child — the smell of the bingo hall, my grandfather selling cards, learning to play with my mother. Even after my family drifted away from “the church” per se, we still remained connected to the community, and I admire the way St. Anthony’s has always committed itself to social justice.”

— Marie S.

St. Dominic

“I was a member of the St. Dominic Parish. I remember going to mass on Sundays as well as attending school there. It was a great parish and school that was a vibrant part of the community.

When I became an altar boy, I believed it was a faithful way to be a small part of what the church had to offer all the families. It was a way to feel what the families felt through grieving at funerals, joy at weddings and countless baptisms and communions.

I will remember those times as feeling very close to God and believing deeply in the Catholic faith.”

— Ray W.

Our Lady of Pompeii