Report detailing sex abuse within Catholic church of Baltimore to be released Wednesday

A Baltimore Circuit judge on Tuesday authorized the public release of a redacted version of the 456-page report detailing the extent of sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore, clearing the way for its release Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown will release the redacted “Attorney General’s Report on Child Sex Abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore” in the afternoon, according to a news release. The report will be posted on the attorney general’s website.

In the order, Judge Robert Taylor said the report can be released “as the Attorney General sees fit.”

In 2019, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General launched a grand jury investigation into allegations of sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore and its response. The report is 456 pages and titled “Clergy Abuse in Maryland.” The document identified 158 priests who are accused of sexual abuse and torture of more than 600 people in the last 80 years.

Prosecutors moved to unseal the report in 2022, but its release had been held up by litigation over issues such as redactions.

The Maryland chapter of Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, or SNAP, is expected to hold a news conference in the afternoon. Taylor previously ordered the release of a redacted version of the report, writing that the “the need for disclosure outweighs the need for secrecy.”

”Keeping this report from the public is an injustice,” Taylor said. “The only form of justice that may now be available is a public reckoning.”