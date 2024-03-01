One of the early Ukrainian Catholic Churches in Maryland is the first to close after serving the community for over 100 years.

Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Curtis Bay officially closed its doors on March 1. The lack of attendance and financial unsustainability led to the decision to shutter the church and eventually sell the property.

“No finances and no attendees, it just all came together. They just couldn’t do it anymore. The deficit was too great for them,” said Monsignor Peter Waslo with Archeparchy of Philadelphia Ukrainian Catholic Church. Several Ukrainian Catholic Churches in Maryland are part of this diocese, including locations in Silver Spring and Chesapeake City.

For the past year, archeparchy was meeting with those keeping the church above ground and taking on multiple responsibilities, including putting on the services and cleaning, said Waslo. Unfortunately, they could not find a way to remedy the situation at Saints Peter and Paul. The church wanted to stay open until at least Easter, but it wouldn’t have been financially feasible.

Saint Michael the Archangel Ukrainian Catholic Church posted about the closure on their Facebook page and listed information for last services. One Facebook user said “This is so sad! I never even knew this church existed.”

The church sits on a quiet corner in the South Baltimore neighbor nearby other churches of different denominations. It can be easy to miss if not for the large blue and yellow Ukrainian flag on it.

“So sad. The church is beautiful and cozy and so inviting,” said another Facebook user.

The church had its final liturgy on Feb. 25 where only a little over a dozen people showed up, said Waslo who attended the service. The church was seeing less than 10 people each Sunday for services and many of them are senior citizens, he added.

With the closure, any profits made off the sale of the property will go to Saint Michael on Eastern Avenue. The church’s high, golden domes can be spotted in several places around the city and for several years the two churches have shared a priest for services.

Saints Peter and Paul was originally built in 1911 as a wooden structure and burned down in 1913. Parishioners bought a new church in 1914 from the Presbyterians for $4,000, according to the church’s history. Ukrainians lived in Curtis Bay since the 1900s and many looked to the church as their “spiritual home.” Since the 1930s, an evening school has operated at the parish.

Over two dozen priests have served in the Saints Peter and Paul parish since it was founded. The church became a missionary station in the 1980′s and priests from the parish of Saint Michael in Baltimore commuted to Curtis Bay.

The parish has never been a significantly large one. There are at least 75 people listed as members at Saints Peter and Paul and if the church saw attendance by at least half of them consistently, it might have lasted, Waslo said.

“It’s an unfortunate situation. It’s something we don’t take pleasure in at all because it is a sad occasion when you have to close a church. I guess necessity rules in this case,” Waslo added.