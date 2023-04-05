The Maryland Office of the Attorney General launched the investigation in 2019 and subpoenaed hundreds of thousands of documents; interviewed former priests, church employees, witnesses and survivors of sexual abuse; and compiled the document, which is called “Clergy Abuse in Maryland.”

The report details “pervasive sexual abuse” among the priesthood and “complicit silence” from the Archdiocese of Baltimore. The investigation identified 158 priests — many of whom were previously known — who are accused of “sexual abuse” and “physical torture” of more than 600 people in the last 80 years.

The move comes after Baltimore Circuit Judge Robert K. Taylor Jr. on Tuesday issued an order authorizing the public disclosure of the document “as the Office of the Attorney General shall see fit.”

Ahead of the release of the report, Archbishop William Lori posted a letter and video online that called on Catholics to join him in praying for survivors of sexual abuse.

“The report is likely to evoke many emotions: anger, disgust, disillusionment and sadness among them,” Lori wrote. “On behalf of the Archdiocese, I offer my heartfelt apology to the victim-survivors and their families once again today, as I will tomorrow and every day that an expression of regret and atonement is meaningful to those who have suffered.”

Earlier this year, Taylor ordered the release of a redacted version of the report, stating that “the need for disclosure outweighs the need for secrecy.” He set out a process for the next steps.

“Keeping this report from the public is an injustice,” Taylor wrote in a 32-page memo and order. “The only form of justice that may now be available is a public reckoning.”

The attorney general’s office later agreed to reword the document to remove the names, titles and other identifying information of 60 people.

Taylor instructed prosecutors to redact the names of an additional 37 people and let them know about their inclusion in the report. They will have the opportunity to review the portions that refer to them behind closed doors and respond in court.

The grand jury investigation resulted in one indictment: Neil Adleberg, 74, of Randallstown, the former head wrestling coach at Mount Saint Joseph High School, is charged in Baltimore County Circuit Court with sexual abuse of a minor and related offenses. He’s set to stand trial on June 20, according to online court records.

Law enforcement is not seeking additional criminal charges, according to court documents.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are on the verge of passing the Child Victims Act of 2023, which would greatly expand the ability of survivors of sexual abuse to file lawsuits against institutions.

The Maryland House of Delegates and Maryland Senate must pass each other’s version of the bill before the legislative session ends on April 10.

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, has stated that he looks forward to signing the final measure into law.