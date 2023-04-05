Celebrate the O's with FREE unlimited access to our entire site and app April 5-7. Go deep on Maryland sports with The Banner for just $1

Read the Maryland Catholic Church abuse investigation report

Published on: April 05, 2023 1:05 PM EDT|Updated on: April 05, 2023 1:22 PM EDT

Photo collage showing Baltimore Cathedral exterior facade and tower, pews inside church lit by window, priest holding a rosary with crucifix, and excerpt from the court order permitting the release of the report.
The report compiles four year’s worth of investigation into the history of sexual abuse and its cover up by the Archdiocese of Baltimore. (Laila Milevski/The Baltimore Banner. Original photos by Getty Images, the Circuit Court of Baltimore and Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)
Courts and Attorney General Anthony Brown have released a 456-page report detailing a state investigation into child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

The report identifies 158 priests — most of them already known — within the archdiocese accused of the “sexual abuse” and “physical torture” of more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. Investigators told the court there are likely hundreds more victims.

Read the full report below:

