Read the Maryland Catholic Church abuse investigation report

Courts and Attorney General Anthony Brown have released a 456-page report detailing a state investigation into child sexual abuse within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.
The report identifies 158 priests — most of them already known — within the archdiocese accused of the “sexual abuse” and “physical torture” of more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. Investigators told the court there are likely hundreds more victims.
Read the full report below: