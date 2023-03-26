Maryland celebrates Ramadan with ‘welcome’ event

This past week marked the start of Ramadan.

In keeping with the holy month, the Maryland Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, celebrated a month of reflection with a welcome event.

Ramadan marks the revelation of the Qur’an, Islam’s religious text.

“During this month of reflection,... appreciation, patience, self-restraint to build a better country, a better city, a better world,” CAIR Director Zainab Chaudry said.

Ramadan Mubarak to all of our Muslim friends and neighbors.



May this holy occasion bring enlightenment and an abundance of blessings to you and your family. pic.twitter.com/oOQGmTQ9hL — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) March 22, 2023

The month is observed worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer reflection, and community. It ends April 20.

“Ramadan is a time in which I’m able to reconnect with my faith … Also, it is a time for me to become closer to my family,” CAIR Intern Flematu Fofana said.

Elected officials and community members gathered on Saturday in Baltimore County, pledging their commitment to further the rights and interests of Maryland’s Muslim communities.

“Ultimately, what actions do you take … What matters most,” said state Del. Gabriel Acevero, a Montgomery County Democrat.

There was a proclamation presented from the office of Gov. Wes Moore to mark the significance and beginning of Ramadan.

“It means a lot to the Muslim community that someone is able to recognize that for over 200,000 Muslims in Maryland,” Fofana said.

