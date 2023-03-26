Maryland celebrates Ramadan with ‘welcome’ event

The month is observed by Muslims worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer reflection, and community.

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: March 26, 2023 12:10 PM EDT

Muslims break their fast on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid, in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 24, 2023. Islam's holiest month is a period of intense prayer, dawn-to-dusk fasting and nightly feasts. Photo by Manish Swarup/Associated Press (Manish Swarup/AP)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

This past week marked the start of Ramadan.

In keeping with the holy month, the Maryland Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, celebrated a month of reflection with a welcome event.

Ramadan marks the revelation of the Qur’an, Islam’s religious text.

“During this month of reflection,... appreciation, patience, self-restraint to build a better country, a better city, a better world,” CAIR Director Zainab Chaudry said.

The month is observed worldwide as a period of fasting, prayer reflection, and community. It ends April 20.

“Ramadan is a time in which I’m able to reconnect with my faith … Also, it is a time for me to become closer to my family,” CAIR Intern Flematu Fofana said.

Elected officials and community members gathered on Saturday in Baltimore County, pledging their commitment to further the rights and interests of Maryland’s Muslim communities.

“Ultimately, what actions do you take … What matters most,” said state Del. Gabriel Acevero, a Montgomery County Democrat.

There was a proclamation presented from the office of Gov. Wes Moore to mark the significance and beginning of Ramadan.

“It means a lot to the Muslim community that someone is able to recognize that for over 200,000 Muslims in Maryland,” Fofana said.

WJZ-TV is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
Continue
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
Sign Up
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.
Ok