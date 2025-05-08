After the white smoke rose from the Sistine Chapel and the world learned that Pope Leo XIV would lead the church, Catholics across the world and Maryland were quick to celebrate.

Leo, born as Robert Francis Prevost, is the first person from the United States to be elected Pope and only the second person from the Western Hemisphere.

Catholics and other officials in Maryland celebrated the news. Archbishop William Lori said in a statement he’s met Leo “on several occasions” and described the new Pope as “a true missionary.”

“He is prayerful, reflective, and a good listener, with a missionary heart,” Lori said in a statement.

Baltimore’s Catholics will gather at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen in North Baltimore for a Thanksgiving Mass at 5:30 Thursday, the Archdiocese said.

Lori and other top Archdiocese officials “appeared visibly stunned” when they learned the new Pope was American, according to The Catholic Review.

Lori said Leo is “gentle” and prayerful, according to The Catholic Review. He said the pontiff being an American was a surprise, but added that Leo “brings to the papacy a truly global perspective.”

In a post on social media, Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman — who is Catholic — congratulated Pope Leo and said she was praying that “he is successful in bringing people of all faiths together to work for a more just & peaceful world.”

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Catholic who grew up in Baltimore, celebrated Leo’s selection as Pope on social media.

She noted that the previous Pope Leo, Leo XIII, prioritized the working class.

For some Black Catholics in Baltimore, there’s hope that the appointment of an American pope will bring new compassion and understanding to a cause they’ve been pushing for over the last few years.

“I think he’ll be a bit more sensitive to the fact that there are no Black Catholic saints in history,” said Ralph Moore, a longtime parishioner of St. Ann’s Catholic Church, which closed after the rollout of an Archdiocese of Baltimore restructuring plan in 2024.

For several years, Moore and a committee of other parishioners have been pushing to have the “Saintly Six,” a half dozen Black Catholics, to be canonized, which is the process of becoming a saint.

Mother Mary Lange, one of the Saintly Six, is a local namesake who was one of the founders of the Oblate Sisters of Providence, the first religious order for African American women that’s based in Baltimore.

In October 2023, Moore and committee members went to Rome to plead their case about the Saintly Six to the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, which recommends candidates for sainthood to the pope.

They emphasized the racism, segregation and silence many devout Black Catholics have historically endured within the church. Before St. Ann’s closed, the committee had over 4,000 letters signed from supporters across the world advocating for their canonization.

Moore also sent messages to the late Pope Francis every day, but they never received a direct response from him about the Saintly Six, Moore said.

Moore added that even though it may be challenging to get in touch, he plans to try to get the Saintly Six on Pope Leo’s radar.

This article will be updated.