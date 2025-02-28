Drivers in Baltimore County may experience some delays in the coming weeks due to a set of roadwork projects on Interstates 695 and 795, the State Highway Administration announced.

Crews starting work to repair potholes will close off a shoulder and one travel lane on southbound I-795 between the Owings Mills Metro station area and the expressway’s interchange with I-695 —a.k.a. the Baltimore Beltway — between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting Monday. Officials expect the work to wrap up by Friday.

I-795 is a concrete roadway, not an asphalt one, so larger potholes or road deck patching requires saw-cutting around the affected roadway, akin to how a dentist might fix a tooth cavity. Crews will spend the coming week marking locations where such work is needed and then return later in the spring to complete the fixes.

Meanwhile on the Beltway, some interchange ramps onto and off its western side will be closed down for overnight work to replace guardrails. Detour signs for the following locations and dates will be in place as crews work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.:

March 3 to March 7:

March 10 to 13:

March 17 to 20:

Motorists should allow for extra time if driving during project hours and be vigilant of highway workers near the road, officials said.

Starting this year, fines for speeding in a work zone are tiered to how egregious the offense is, with the lowest ticket costing $80 and the highest $1,000.

Though automated speed cameras may not be present in the vicinity of these projects, they are located along some parts of I-695. A major, multi-year project to convert the inside shoulders into travel lanes during peak hours has sprouted work zones throughout the western and northern parts of the Beltway in recent years. Major bridge work also is underway at the Beltway’s southwest interchange with I-95.

Work zone cameras can cite drivers even when workers are not present.