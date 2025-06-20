AFRAM is back — and so are the detours.

Baltimore’s beloved African American festival returns to Druid Hill Park this weekend with music, food, culture and community pride. But with the festivities come road closures, bus route changes, shuttle options and limited parking.

Here’s your guide to getting there with minimal hassle.

Road closures

The following roads are closed starting Friday morning until noon on Monday, according to the Baltimore City Department of Transportation:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Wyman Park Drive at Sisson Street

Swann Drive at Druid Park Lake Drive

Beechwood Drive at Gwynns Falls Parkway

Access to Wyman Park Drive at Sisson Street will still be given to the Boy Scouts of America and the Johns Hopkins Institute for Assured Autonomy.

Also, those going to The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore will still be able to access it through Beechwood Drive at Gwynns Falls Parkway.

AFRAM parking and shuttle services

If you’re going to AFRAM, there are multiple places in Druid Hill Park where you can find parking, but they are on a first-come, first-served basis.

They include the parking lots by Taylor’s Grove and the Mansion House lawn, and along the Chinese Grove on Swan Drive and Druid Hill Promenade.

If you’re worried about parking, there will also be two shuttle routes that will go to and from the festival.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The first will go on a loop starting at Mondawmin Mall and will make these stops:

Liberty Heights

Swann Drive near Beechwood Drive

The Charm City Circulator Purple Route at 27th Street

The second shuttle, which is an extension of the CCC Purple Route, will stop at Wyman Park Drive and East Drive, then return to Wyman Park Drive.

Other ways to get around the city

The closest Maryland Transit Administration bus lines to the Mondawmin station are LocalLink 22, 26, 29, 79, 82, 85, and 91 routes, and the CityLink navy, yellow and lime routes.

The closest Light RailLink to the festival is the Cultural Center station on Howard Street. From there, you can get to the festival by taking the CityLink lime or yellow routes on Eutaw Street.

The DOT suggests those using ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft should get dropped off at 3001 East Drive and enter the park through the Sisson Street entrance.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

If you plan on taking a scooter, you cannot bring it inside the festival itself, but there will be scooter parking at the Druid Hill Park tennis courts.

More information can be found on the DOT and AFRAM websites.