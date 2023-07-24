A person was struck and killed Sunday evening by a Baltimore-bound Amtrak train just south of Philadelphia, officials said.

Amtrak train 165 was delayed when officials say an unnamed person trespassed on the tracks and came into contact with the train around 10:20 p.m. Officials say no passengers or crew on board the train were injured.

The company is working with local law enforcement to investigate the incident.

In a statement Monday morning, Amtrak spokesperson Beth Toll said the Federal Railroad Administration has identified trespassing along railroad rights-of-way and railroad crossing incidents as the leading causes of rail-related deaths in the United States.

“These incidents can affect everyone involved — those who are injured or die and their families, our train crews, and our passengers,” Toll said in an email. “They also serve as critical reminders about the importance of obeying the law and of exercising extreme caution around railroad tracks and crossings.”

