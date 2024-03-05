Headed to New York City, Boston or Washington, D.C., this weekend? You may soon find it easier to catch a train out of Baltimore’s Penn Station.

Amtrak is adding eight new daily trains through the North Baltimore hub on weekdays, two additional Saturday morning trains to Washington, D.C., and four new Sunday trains.

The additional trips on Northeast Regional trains, a slower but more affordable service than that provided by Amtrak’s sleek Acela speedsters, represent a 20% increase in weekday service and a 10% increase on Sundays, according to the passenger rail company.

Amtrak, which says it experienced roughly 29% ridership growth between fiscal years 2022 and 2023, is investing billions of dollars in the region in the coming decade with major renovations to Penn Station, including two new platforms; rebuilt bridges; and, most notably, a $6 billion tunnel underneath West Baltimore to replace one built in the 19th century. It’s all part of the company’s ambitious goal to double its total annual ridership to 66 million by 2040.

Here are the times of new departing trains from Baltimore:

Weekdays

Southbound

Northbound

Saturdays

Southbound

Sundays

Southbound

Northbound

Daniel Zawodny

Daniel.Zawodny@thebaltimorebanner.com

Daniel Zawodny

Daniel Zawodny covers transportation for the The Baltimore Banner as a corps member with Report For America. He is a Baltimore area native and graduated with his master's degree in journalism from American University in 2021. He is bilingual in English and Spanish and previously covered immigration issues. 

