The passenger rail company is expanding weekday service on its Northeast Regional trains by 20% on weekdays

Headed to New York City, Boston or Washington, D.C., this weekend? You may soon find it easier to catch a train out of Baltimore’s Penn Station.

Amtrak is adding eight new daily trains through the North Baltimore hub on weekdays, two additional Saturday morning trains to Washington, D.C., and four new Sunday trains.

The additional trips on Northeast Regional trains, a slower but more affordable service than that provided by Amtrak’s sleek Acela speedsters, represent a 20% increase in weekday service and a 10% increase on Sundays, according to the passenger rail company.

Amtrak, which says it experienced roughly 29% ridership growth between fiscal years 2022 and 2023, is investing billions of dollars in the region in the coming decade with major renovations to Penn Station, including two new platforms; rebuilt bridges; and, most notably, a $6 billion tunnel underneath West Baltimore to replace one built in the 19th century. It’s all part of the company’s ambitious goal to double its total annual ridership to 66 million by 2040.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Here are the times of new departing trains from Baltimore:

Weekdays

Southbound

Train 181 at 8:20 a.m.

Train 183 at 9:57 a.m.

Train 119 at 1:52 p.m.

Train 131 at 3:00 p.m.

Train 197 at 8:43 p.m.

Northbound

Train 112 at 8:27 a.m.

Train 114 at 10:53 a.m.

Train 196 at 6:51 p.m.

Saturdays

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Southbound

Train 101 at 10:31 a.m.

Train 103 at 11:32 a.m.

Sundays

Southbound

Train 103 at 11:32 a.m.

Train 105 at 3:11 p.m.

Train 107 at 9:07 p.m.

Northbound