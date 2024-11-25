Starting Monday, there are two new speed cameras keeping an eye on drivers in Anne Arundel County.

There will be a 15-day grace period for speeding drivers caught by the new cameras, according to the county’s Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Program, with only warnings issued.

After the warning period, motorists who are driving 12 mph or more over the speed limit will receive a $40 fine in the mail.

There are signs to alert drivers of the newly installed speed cameras, which operate 24 hours a day for seven days a week, according to the speed program.

The locations of the newly installed neighborhood cameras are:

The 2900 block of Jessup Road in Jessup, near the Jessup Community Hall

The 900 block of Patuxent Road in Odenton, across from the Trinity United Methodist Church

In 2024, 20 cameras, including the two newest, were installed in the county as part of the speed program. Most recently, police installed five cameras in school zones at the beginning of October.

There are plans for police to install four more speed cameras, all in school zones, according to the speed program’s planned list.