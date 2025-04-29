Anne Arundel County Police have installed new automated speed cameras near six schools, five of which are in the northern or western parts of the county.

The addition brings to 31 the number of school zones in the county with automated speed enforcement.

The new cameras are located near the following schools, according to the police department:

Belle Grove Elementary School — Brooklyn Park

Linthicum Elementary School — Linthicum Heights

School of the Incarnation — Gambrills

Van Bokkelen Elementary School — Severn

Benfield Elementary School — Severna Park

Marley Middle School — Glen Burnie

Speed cameras in school zones operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, seeking to “help reduce speeds and create safer driving habits around our schools,” police said.

After a 15-day warning period, citations will be issued for people who are caught on camera speeding, police said in a news release.

The cameras snap photos of the speeding vehicle’s license plate and record the date, time and speed of the violation, according to police. Citations are mailed to the vehicle’s registered owner.

There are still at least six more schools where the county plans to install speed cameras, according to the police department’s speed enforcement program website.