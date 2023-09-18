Road closures and parking restrictions abound in Baltimore City as its premier arts festival, Artscape, gets underway this week.

Artscape will be held in September after a three-year COVID hiatus. The festival is the nation’s largest free outdoor arts festival traditionally held in July, but the new dates are Sept. 22-24.

The Baltimore Department of Transportation urges drivers to plan ahead as road closures and restrictions begin Monday and run through the week to next Monday.

The Charm City Circulator service will also be affected on the Purple Line. Read on to see how lane closures, parking restrictions and public transportation changes could impact your week.

As provided by the DOT, the following road and lane closures and parking restrictions will be implemented:

Lane closures from Monday, Sept. 18t at 10 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.:

Preston Street westbound right lane closure between Maryland Avenue and Cathedral Street

westbound right lane closure between Maryland Avenue and Cathedral Street Preston Street westbound left curb lane closure between Cathedral Street and Howard Street

westbound left curb lane closure between Cathedral Street and Howard Street Dolphin Street eastbound left lane closure between Bolton Street and Howard Street

Road closure from Monday at 10 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.:

Park Avenue between Howard Street and Cathedral Street

Road closures from Tuesday at 10 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.:

Mount Royal Avenue between St. Paul Street and McMechen Street (NOTE: All intersections along this section of Mount. Royal Avenue will be closed. No vehicular traffic will be able to access or cross Mount Royal Avenue. McMechen Street and St. Paul Street will remain open to traffic.)

between St. Paul Street and McMechen Street (NOTE: All intersections along this section of Mount. Royal Avenue will be closed. No vehicular traffic will be able to access or cross Mount Royal Avenue. McMechen Street and St. Paul Street will remain open to traffic.) Charles Street between Preston Street and Mount Royal Avenue

between Preston Street and Mount Royal Avenue Dolphin Street between Mount Royal Avenue and Howard Street (open for local traffic only and closed completely on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.)

between Mount Royal Avenue and Howard Street (open for local traffic only and closed completely on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m.) I-83 Southbound Exit 4 to Mount Royal Avenue West (Note: Exit 4 to St. Paul Street South to remain open.)

Road closures from Wednesday at 10 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.:

Charles Street between Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue (North Avenue remains open)

between Mount Royal Avenue and North Avenue (North Avenue remains open) Charles Street between North Avenue and 21st Street (North Avenue remains open)

between North Avenue and 21st Street (North Avenue remains open) 20th Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street

between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street Trenton Street between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue

between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue Lafayette Avenue between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue

between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue Falls Road/East Coast Greenway between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue

Lane closure from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.:

Cathedral Street southbound right curb lane closure between Preston Street and Biddle Street/Park Avenue

Road closure from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.:

Cathedral Street between Preston Street and Mount Royal Avenue (event staff access only)

Major roadway directional change from Thursday at 10 a.m. to Sept. 25 at 11:59 p.m.:

Maryland Avenue between North Avenue and Oliver Street will be ONE-WAY FOR NORTHBOUND TRAVEL ONLY. This roadway, which normally carries southbound traffic, will be converted to northbound only and all northbound traffic will be directed to turn right onto North Avenue.

In addition to the road closures, the following parking restrictions will be implemented for the event:

Parking restrictions from 12 a.m. Monday to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 25:

Mount Royal Avenue (south side) — St. Paul Street to McMechen Street

Park Avenue (both sides) — Howard Street to Cathedral Street

Preston Street (north side) — Maryland Avenue to Cathedral Street

Dolphin Street (south side) — Bolton Street to Howard Street

Charles Street (both sides) — Preston Street to Mount Royal Avenue

Parking restrictions from 12 a.m. Tuesday (morning) to 11:59 p.m. Sept 25:

Mount Royal Avenue (north side) — St. Paul Street to McMechen Street

Charles Street (both sides) — Mount Royal Avenue to North Avenue

Maryland Avenue (both sides) — Mount Royal Avenue to North Avenue

Parking restrictions from 12 a.m. Wednesday (morning) to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 25:

Charles Street (both sides) — Mount Royal Avenue to North Avenue

Charles Street (both sides) — North Avenue to 21st Street

20th Street (both sides) — St. Paul Street to Maryland Avenue

Trenton Street (both sides) — St. Paul Street to Maryland Avenue

Lafayette Avenue (both sides) — St. Paul Street to Maryland Avenue

Falls Road/East Coast Greenway (both sides) – St. Paul Street to Maryland Avenue

Parking restrictions from 12 a.m. Thursday (morning) to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 25:

Maryland Avenue (both sides) — Mount Royal Avenue to North Avenue

Dolphin Street (west side) — Mount Royal Avenue to Howard Street

Cathedral Street (west side) – Preston Street to Park Avenue/Biddle Street

Cathedral Street (east side) – Chase Street to Park Avenue/Biddle Street

North Avenue (north side) – Charles Street to Howard Street

Special Traffic Pattern along Maryland Avenue for Sunday morning church services: On Sunday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., Maryland Avenue will be converted to a two-way traffic pattern from Preston Street to Mount Royal Avenue for morning church services. Congregation members trying to access the church should follow St. Paul Street to Preston Street, then turn right going the opposite way onto Maryland Avenue to the parking lot.

Charm City Circulator Service: Charm City Circulator (CCC) patrons should be aware that CCC bus operations along the Purple Route will be modified starting next week in preparation for Artscape. On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the following route modifications will be in effect through Monday, Sept. 25 (with normal operations resuming on Tuesday, Sept. 26th):