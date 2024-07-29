Artscape, Baltimore’s favorite (and hottest) weekend for concerts, culture and more, kicks off this Friday, Aug. 2. But some roads are already closing to make way for the setup.

Artscape road closures have already begun. The city’s Department of Transportation shared an image of where they will occur. (Baltimore City Department of Transportation)

Here’s the full list of road closures for the week.

Roads closed from Monday, July 29 at 7 a.m. to Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 4 p.m.

Mount Royal Avenue between West North Avenue and St. Paul Street (Note: Access to Mount Royal Avenue at the I-83 Exit Ramp to Mount Royal will be closed)

Cathedral Street between West Biddle Street and Mount Royal Avenue

Dolphin Street between Howard Street and Mount Royal Avenue

Preston Street between Cathedral and N. Howard Streets

Oliver Street between Mount Royal and Maryland avenues (access to the Fitzgerald Garage and UB Lot will be maintained)

Lanvale Street between Mount Royal Avenue and Rutter Street

Lafayette Street between Mount Royal Avenue and Rutter Street

Preston Street between Maryland Avenue and Cathedral Street (access to garage and Artscape permit parking will be maintained)

McMechen, Malster, and Dickson Streets will be closed behind the MICA Bunting Center and Fox Building

Additional closures from Wednesday, July 31 at 10 a.m. to Monday, Aug. 5 at 6 a.m.

Charles Street between West Preston Street and North Avenue (Ramp to I-83 closes at this time, and local access between Biddle and Preston streets will be maintained)

Lanvale Street between Maryland Avenue and Lovegrove Street (access to Amtrak parking at St. Paul Street will be maintained)

Lafayette Avenue between St. Paul Street and Maryland Avenue (access to gas station and Schuler School will be maintained)

Charles Street between North Avenue and West 21st Street

20th Street between Maryland Avenue and St. Paul Street

North side parking/curb lanes on North Avenue from North Howard to St. Paul streets

South side parking/curb lanes on North Avenue from Maryland Avenue to North Charles Street

Additional closures from Friday, Aug. 2 at 9 a.m. to Monday, Aug. 5 at 6 a.m.

Falls Road from West Lafayette Street to Maryland Avenue

Southbound Jones Falls Expressway ramp to Maryland Avenue

A temporary traffic pattern will be installed along Maryland Avenue from Oliver Street to North Avenue — vehicles will only be able to turn north onto Maryland Avenue at Oliver Street . Local access to the Fitzgerald Garage will be maintained, and Fitzgerald residents and UB students will be able to turn right onto Maryland Avenue at Oliver Street.

Intersection of Mount Royal and Maryland avenues will remain closed until Monday at 6 a.m.

Baltimore’s transportation department is encouraging drivers to use mobile navigation apps like Waze to find the quickest, safest routes.

The Charm City Circulator Purple Route, which runs north on Charles Street and south on St. Paul Street through the middle of the city, is operating on a modified route from today until Wednesday Aug. 7. Bus riders can use the mobile Transit app for real-time updates.

On Sunday Aug. 4, Maryland Avenue will briefly be converted to a two-way street between Mount Royal Avenue and Preston Street from 9 a.m. to noon to allow religious worshipers access to parking at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation.